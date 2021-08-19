A prominent socio-cultural group, the Kogi West Elders Forum (KWEF), has urged all political parties in Kogi State to consider candidates from Kogi West Senatorial District as the next governor of the state.

The forum deplored the skewed political power play that has denied the district its good intention and active participation in previous elections, the ability to produce a governor of the state since its creation in 1991.

A former managing editor, Media Trust Limited, Alhaji Isiaq Ajibola, who read the text of a communique issued by the forum, which was signed by a former military administrator and minister of police affairs, Gen. David Jemibewon, said the group would also reject running mate’s ticket from all political parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The communique urged all political parties to align with the Eastern and Central Senatorial Districts of the state to accomplish the objective by working to produce a governorship candidate that will be acceptable to all the flanks of the state in the 2023 governorship election.

The forum recalled its unalloyed support for Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello during the last election, saying it made a public statement that endorsed his re-election based on its insight that he was a democrat, courageous, and would honour the forum’s modest agitation for power rotation in the state.

It said as an aspiring president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the governor needs to more than ever before, demonstrate his support for an enduring power-sharing and restructuring arrangement at the grassroots in Kogi State and then Nigeria as widely conversed by all critical and discerning minds.

The statement reads in part: ‘’This demonstration will show the infallible strength of good character and integrity he poses to lead a multi-ethnic nation like Nigeria.

‘’That Kogi West Senatorial District has established a number of qualified candidates that understands the need for good governance that will benefit every part of the state.

‘’Kogi State governor must not allow any individual or group to take the state back to the woods when the whipping of sentiment, pettiness and selfishness of interest groups influenced previous administrations to be parochial in the management of the power equation among the various ethnic groups in the state.’’

The forum added that the state government should support power equity and measured balance in favour of Kogi West Senatorial District to complete the administration’s principle of ‘Ebigo’ which according to the group has been popularised to manage the power-sharing complexity of the Confluence State.

Members of the forum are Gen David Jemibewon, HRH (Gen) Abdullahi B. Mamman (rtd), HRH Idris A. Yusuf, Vice Admiral Joseph. M. Ajayi (rtd), Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN), Gen. J.O.S Oshanupin (rtd), Dr. David Atte, Chief James Awoniyi and Chief Benjamin Sunday Taiwo.

Others are Dr Tunde Arosayin, Mr D. Dankunle, Chief Funso Ako, Alhaji Isiaq Ajibola, Mrs Funmi Bodunde, Mr Deinde Abolurin, Prof Ehimidu Femi, Prof Emily Alemika, Col. Fagbemi Tunde, Barr. Femi Mokikan, Mr.Ayo Abereoran, Chief J.O. Yusuf and Gen S.I. Bawa (rtd)