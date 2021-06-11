Few months to the governorship election in Anambra Stat slated for November 6, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has set aside all congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) conducted in the state.

Justice Adegbola Adeniyi of the court in his judgement in a suit filed by Samuel Anyakorah, for himself and on behalf of local government chairmen and others who emerged from the state PDP congresses conducted on November 2017, also restrained the party from further dealing with the sacked party executives of the party in the state.

In the judgement, with suit number HC/CV/774/2021, the plaintiff, apart from the PDP also joined Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu and Barrister Uchenna Obiora as defendants.

In the suit, the plaintiff accused the party of arbitrary imposition of state chairmen, Exco members and local government chairmen and national delegate on members.

He prayed the court for an order of the court, nullifying and setting aside all the congresses of the party.

According to him, the congress was not in alignment with the list of the already inaugurated party officers and delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP congresses conducted on November 28, 2017 and December 1, 2017 validated by Senator France Bent Ward Congress appeal ranel report and Barrister Ukpai Ukairo local government appeal panel report.

In his judgement, Justice Adeniyi held that: ”It is hereby further declared that the arbitrary imposition by the 1st Defendant on its members, of a State Chairman, Exco members Local Government Chairmen, Exco members, Local Government Chairmen and National Delegate, @ contained af Pages 14. 15 & 16 of the Defendant’s Brochure for the South-East Zanal Congress of 6th March 2021, is ultra vires its power, unlawful, invalid, void and of no effect whatsoever.

”All Congresses, designations or appointments made by the 1st Defendant with respect to the positions of the State Chairman of PDP Anambra State Chapter, Exco Members and Local Government Chairmen, as contained in Pages 14, 15 and 16 of the South-East Zonal Congress Brochure of 6th March, 2021, are hereby nullified and set aside; for being invalid, unlawful and ultra vires the powers of the 1st Defendant, the same not being in alignment with the list of already inaugurated Party Officers and Delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP Congresses conducted on 28% November, 2017 and 1“ December, 2017, validated by the Senator Grace Bent Ward Congress Appeal Panel Report and Barrister Ukpai Ukairo Local Government Appeal Panel Report, under the supervision of Sir Chukwudi Umeaba, as Acting Chairman, State Caretaker Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

”An order of injunction is hereby issued, restraining the 1st Defendant, whether by itself, cronies, allies or representatives, from further recognizing, dealing with or parading any person or group of persons listed at pages 14, 15 and 16 of the Brochure for the South-East Zonal Congress of 6th March, 2021, either as State Chairman, Exco members or Local Government Area Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party, Anambra State Chapter, except the list of already inaugurated Party Officers and Delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP Congresses conducted on 28th of November, 2017 and 1st of December, 2017, the Senator Grace Bent Ward Congress Appeal Panel Report and Barnister Ukpai Ukairo Local Government Appeal Panel Report, under the supervision of Sir Chukwudi Umeaba.”