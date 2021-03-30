ADVERTISEMENT

Stakeholders especially doctors and other medical practitioners have raised concerns over the current deviation from what they described as the original COVID-19 vaccination plan designed after the arrival of the about 4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine into Nigeria.

They made this known at the webinar organised by Yiaga Africa to look at emerging issues and challenges in the course of vaccine distribution, and to proffer solutions.

Speaking during the webinar on COVID-19 vaccine management in Nigeria organised by Yiaga Africa, chairman Nigeria Medical Association National Committee on Infectious Diseases, Dr Sanusi Muhammed said the initial plan of vaccinating health workers, frontline workers, those with higher morbidity and mortality rate is not being followed at the ongoing vaccination of citizens across the country.

According to Dr Sanusi Muhammed, the idea of vaccinating frontline health workers is because they are at higher risks due to incessant contacts with patients. Thus according to him, they have to be protected first, so that they can be confident to provide health care and services.

“We need to stick to the vaccination plan so that even if the vaccine doesn’t go round, those with higher risk, elderly and those with high morbidity and mortality are prevented from getting infected and that will reduce the burden of the disease and mortality.