What is your view on government efforts to enhance growth in the property and real estate business in Nigeria?

One of the ways government affirms its hold on real estate industry is through policies they put in place to guide the industry. One major thing government needs to do is to create more favourable policies that make it easier and safer for Nigerians at home or in the diaspora to invest in Lands and properties within the country. Creating a better credit system would also help people track their wealth or debt levels and help them make better and more informed investment decisions.

How is your company surviving amid the challenges facing the real estate business?

Opalite Nigeria Limited is a real estate investment and development company that uses innovation and technology to help Nigerians simplify the rigors that naturally comes with investing in Real Estate.

We understand that every industry has its issues and shortfalls, and the real estate industry is no different. We, as a business, try to edge ahead by studying industry trends that could become problematic and creating solutions ahead.

That way, you won’t be caught off guard when issues arrive. There are still some things you can’t prepare for. For example, the Covid-19 pandemic, but if you position your business as a solution provider, you can ride out any storm. So, what we have done is to create several verticals within the real estate space that helps us provide value to our clients. We have also created various products and services that help simplify different aspects of real estate that people interact with regularly.

What is the company doing to cope with the competition in a saturated sector?

The answer to this is simple; value, integrity and trust. Almost every industry is saturated, but what sets you apart is how you do your business. People say that ‘a satisfied customer tells two people, and a dissatisfied one tells 2 thousand.’ So, we keep our operations seamless and transparent. From the moment we start dealing with a client, we provide all the information they need to make the best investment decision without withholding any detail. We also pride ourselves has an innovative and evolving business that constantly creates valuable services for our clients through our existing or new products.

Tell us more about Opalite Landbank

The Opalite Landbank is an innovative take on affordable Real Estate Investment, and I mean very affordable. Many people want to invest in landed properties but are unable to due to financial shortfalls, but imagine you could become a landowner without having to break your back or bank. Our Landbank offers people the opportunity to buy land from us while paying small amounts over an extended period. You could pay as low as ₦20,000 per month for up to 4years till your payment is complete with a low-interest rate. We offer the most flexible land payment plan in Nigeria, we don’t take collateral, and there’s a 100% buyback guarantee if you want to resell your land after your purchase is complete.

As previously mentioned, our company focuses on constantly innovating and improving the real estate investment process. We provide various services and products, from short lets to property management and brokerage. We also offer backend investment opportunities for people who want to invest in developmental projects and earn substantial ROIs. We also have a new flagship product called The Opalite Landbank, which would make up the core of our innovations for 2022. We also have other projects and developments in the works, and we will provide more information as we progress.

Who are your ideal target for the Landbank and how do people subscribe to it?

I’d say, everyone, whether you are a student, employee, parent, grandparent, organization, whatever category you fall under, you can subscribe to the landbank.

The idea behind Landbank is to create a land purchase structure that everyone should be a part of, irrespective of age, gender, or financial disposition, and that is what we did. Landbank is straightforward and organized in a way that makes it easier for you to purchase your land and track your payment progress right from your mobile devices.

We will also be launching our landbank software to help people track their investments and savings at any time. And all the customers have to do is visit our website Once you have done that, you will be redirected to a secure payment portal and a form to collect your details and begin your payment tenure.

At Opalite, we have the “Out-Everything” mentality, which means we out-perform, out-execute, out-satisfy clients in a way our competitors cannot. We always put the clients first, and that is why our products and services come with ease and simplicity. We make sure that we remain transparent and open to our clients and prospects. We create flexible plans to fit our customers’ needs and provisions. We also value customer communication and feedback. We listen and evolve to serve our customers better. To encourage interaction and engagement between us and our customers, we register our presence on all social media platforms.