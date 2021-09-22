The Rivers State Judicial Complex and the headquarters of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Port Harcourt, were yesterday submerged following flooding that occurred due to several hours of downpour in the state.

This is as thousands of residents of the Rivers State capital, especially those living in D/Line, Rumueme, Rumuomasi, and Oroworokwo communities as well as Elekahia and Rumuibekwe communities were rendered homeless.

Those living on the bank of Ntawogba and Nwaja Creeks were also rendered homeless as flood took over their homes.

Also submerged was the Port Harcourt Mall, popularly called Spar, as well as the main entrances into Government House, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Rivers State Secretariat Complex.

LEADERSHIP observed that major roads in the Old Port Harcourt Township as well as the Port Harcourt metropolis, comprising of Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor local government areas of the state, were not spared as motorists were stranded due to the flood.

Some of the affected roads include Azikiwe Road, Sani Abacha Road, Ikwerre Road, Bank Road, Peter Odili Road and Olu Obasanjo Road.

Some residents of the affected areas, who spoke with newsmen blamed the flood on the alleged blockage of the drainages in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

One of the residents, Dame Gabriela Okwara, said it was high time the state government looked into the drainage and refuse dumping system of the state.