By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

Elder statesman, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Katsina (Rtd), has urged government and all stakeholders to give priority to measures that will eradication of malaria and other infectious diseases instead of investing huge resources on their treatment.

The DIG who is the Chairman/CEO of Musharak Esteem Nigeria Ltd, gave the advice during an interview with LEADERSHIP and decried the fact that so much resources have been lavished on the acquisition of mosquito nets, treatment of malaria and other infectious diseases instead of tackling the root causes of these diseases.

According to him, government should fumigate and decontaminate places of public health importance which will eliminate mosquitoes and prevent citizens from malaria infections that this strategy will be cheaper than the enormous spendings on mosquito nets and the treatment of malaria by the government and citizens as well.

He said, “The presence of mosquitoes is a menace to the society. Basically there are two things in cleaning an area: cleaning and decontamination, when we talk of decontamination, we are talking about it because we have a pandemic at hand if not what we should do is disinfestation.

“Disinfestation comes after infestation which means something that is not needed in a place (pest). So when you disinfect it is expected that you live up to expectations. That is why the medical doctors abroad live up to expectations because there is no room for them in treatment of malaria.

“Here in Nigeria when you fall sick, you get malaria treatment, you get mosquito nets. But we forget that when a person needs to ease himself at night it would require him to move from the mosquito net to the bathroom thereby attracting mosquito bite which apparently means what we have been trying to avoid has happened. But imagine if there was no mosquitoe at all, what business would he have with malaria.”

He urged the FCT administration and government across the country to encourage the decontamination of places of public health importance and task citizens to take responsibility by fumigating and decontaminating their environments and not to wait on the government for everything.