Worried over the number of female gender taking up science and technology related professions in the country Health Aid For All Initiative (HAFAI) has called on the government among other Stakeholders to bridge the digital gender gap in the country.

The event was sponsored by Global Glow in the USA in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child with the theme “Digital Generation our Generation is important to create awareness on issues around technology and innovations faced by the girl child.

The Executive Director of Health Aid for All Initiative (HAFAI) of Dr Ugochi Ohajuruka who stated this during the commemoration of the International Day of Girl Child at Juniour Secondary School Tundun Wada Zone 4 Abuja yesterday lamented that girls have being left behind in technology and professions around Science, Mathematics and technology.

She noted that the male folks flood most of digital skills profession such as pilot, neuro technology, neuro engineering, among others but the girls need to be involve also because the world is becoming a global village and the girls has to be at par with the boys.

According to her “Technology is very important and it’s important that the girl child are gain skills to achieve their goal. We are saying leave no girl behind as all girls must be involve in technology and innovations. There is advancement globally now, and our girls must not be left behind. ”

Ohajurika stated that they have been working to enable girls speak up for themselves in the future as empowered girls also mean empowered woman stressing the need that girls are empowered with the right knowledge and skills require for them to be what they want to be in the future.

Speaking on digital education for girls, she pointed out that although Nigeria has come a long way but its not yet where it should be, lamenting the lack of access to digital technology by the girl-child.

She disclosed that the two organizations are working in 5 states of FCT, Benue, Abia, Borno and Ondo state.

At th event,the Principal of. Juniour Secondary School Tundun Wada, Zone 4Ogunsakin Nelson noted that while provision of digital services to students is free since the inception of the Universal Basic Education, the parent has been under the impression that services should be free, but the truth is that government cannot provide everything free.

Stressing the need for parents to also provide the digitals services their wards, saying every equipment at the ICT laboratory are supplied by the government but they not adequate hence the need for parents to do more.