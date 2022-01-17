Kaduna State Government has assured that it will construct a trailer park around Olam Feed and Hatchery Mill on the outskirts of Kaduna town so as to discourage heavy duty vehicles from parking on the shoulders of the Kaduna-Abuja express way.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting organized by Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA), the Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory Authority, Malam Muhammad Hafiz Bayero further disclosed that Tafa trailer is now in use.

The Administrator who chaired the meeting, promised that Kaduna State Government will expand the trailer park at Maraban Jos to take care of trucks and articulated vehicles.

Hafiz warned road users that lay-bys that have been provided for on the new Urban Renewal Project roads are not parking lots, adding that they are meant for buses to pick up and drop off passengers.

The Administrator who stood in for the Commissioner of Public Works and Infrastructure, Elder Thomas Gyang, reiterated that the ban on heavy duty vehicles from entering Kaduna town from 6pm to 6am is still in place.

Hafiz reminded the leaders of road and transport unions who were at the meeting that trailers or tankers whose final destination is not Kaduna have no business coming into town, warning that they should follow the Western Byepass.

In his contribution, the Corps Marshall of KASTLEA, Major Garba Yahaya Rimi (rtd) reiterated that the ban on tricycles plying Ali Akilu road, down to Ahmadu Bello way, to Command Junction and along the Byepass is still on.

The Corps Marshall further said that the Security Containment Order which bans the motorcycles from plying Kaduna roads and the restriction of tricycle operators to 6am to 6pm is still in force and there is no option of fine for the violations.

Retired Major Rimi also said that it is an offence for ‘open body’ vehicles to convey goods and passengers, adding that KASTLEA has been penalizing such offenders.

The Chief Executive Officer of KASTLEA also noted that drivers of the construction companies that are handling projects in Kaduna are reckless. He volunteered that KASTLEA will re-train their drivers on safe driving at no cost to the companies.

Retired Major Rimi also warned tanker drivers to desist from allowing their apprentice drivers to handle vehicles within metropoles in Kaduna state.

He decried the situation where drivers block main roads when they have grievances with security personnel, adding that there are various channels of reporting the excesses of personnel.