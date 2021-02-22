By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Former head of state Gen Yakubu Gowon has mourned the demise of former director general of Post and Communications, Otunba Theophilus Oluwole Akindele, describing him as a loyal and fearlessly constructive advisor to government whose imprints are engrained in the successes of the nation’s telecommunication industry.

Akindele, who was the Bamwasan of Ondo Kingdom, passed on at the age of 99 on February 15, 2021. He will be buried on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He joined the then Colonial Civil Service as executive telecommunication and rose through the ranks to emerge director general of Post and Communications.

A “front row” spectator during the first and second coups, Akindele was personal friends with senior military officers, including Major General Aguiyi Ironsi; Brigadier general Ademulegun; Brigadier Maimalari; Brigadier Ogundipe.

After serving in the center of events as director of communications during the civil war, Akindele worked closely with Gen Gowon during the period of reconstruction in the early 1970s.

He was also in the center of the storm during the ITT/Radio Corporation scandal and the events leading to the coup that overthrew Gen Gowon. He however went on compulsory retirement as director general in 1976 after his signing of the contract pitted him against Gen Murtala Mohammed in a battle wills.

Reacting to his death, the family described their late Patriarch as a man of unparalleled integrity.

Speaking for the family, his son, Chief Kayode, a renowned accountant and a presidential adviser during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo told LEADERSHIP that “the family misses him greatly, staunch patriarch, man of unparalleled integrity, a leader in church and Ondo Kingdom. Passed on peacefully at 99 years (just short of 100 innings) just before having his breakfast!”

Paying his tribute, the former head of state, Gowon,

said Akindele was as loyal and diligent as he was fearless but constructive in his advice to the government.

Gowon, in a written tribute to the family, said, “I vividly recall Engr. Akindele as a most loyal, diligent and dedicated public servant who exhibited a high level of proficiency, knowledge, expertise and integrity in his work and presentation.

“I recall with nostalgia and pride the many memorable professional discourse and encounters I had with Engr. Akindele as Director, Ministry of Communications when I was Head of State and the government was discussing the plan to change the communication system in the country from analog to digital concept.

“He brought his vast wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise to bear on the discussion and final decision for the digitalization of the nation’s telecommunication system at the time. ITT won the contract which later earned him reprobation by the succeeding government after us.

“He was fearless but constructive in his advice to the government. Indeed, Engr. Akindele was such a credit and inspiration to all the staff in the Ministry of Communication and also gave the government at the time a good image.

“He devoted his life to the service of the nation’s telecommunication industry and any success in that industry bears his imprint. He will be sorely missed, but his attributes of loyalty, unparalleled dedication, to service, integrity, commitment and contributions to the nation’s telecommunications will live on.”

Condoling with the family, Gowon said “Engr Akindele has peacefully transited to be with his Maker and Creator and I wish his soul an everlasting Rest.”

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, who referred to late patriarch as Uncle Olu, in a letter to the Akindele family, reflected on the close bond between the Akindeles and the Gbajabiamilas.

He recalled the flurry of warm memories each time the Gbajabiamilas visited the Akindele household back in Lagos State.

The speaker said, “Uncle Olu was a very close friend of my dear father, Alhaji Lateef Gbajabiamila. Each time members of Gbajabiamila family visited his Surulere residence, it was always a time to speed through memory lane. 98 years is no mean feat! What a blessing to enjoy the grace if the almighty.

“I commiserate with members of the Akindele family. It is always difficult when one loses a parent at whatever age,” he stated.

Also, a paramount ruler of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Dr Adesimbo Kiladejo, described the late Otunba as a quintessential Ondo man whose character reflected his noble birth.

He described Akindele as bold and courageous man, stressing that the late patriarch tenaciously held on to high principles even at the risk of his career.

Oba Kiladejo said, “You left an indelible legacy which generations will continue to cherish. In your lifetime, you have lived and demonstrated to the world the stuff you were made of, a thoroughbred Ondo man. A man of noble upbringing, imbued with impeccable high moral virtue whose watch words were honesty, diligence and integrity.

“Your life story is that of a man whose life took many interesting twists. Against all odds, especially during Nigeria gloomy past, your character and the virtues innate in you brought you out, a shinning star.”

He added that despite Otunba cosmopolitan outlook, he never forgot his roots, adding that the depth of knowledge about the local community cannot be surpassed.