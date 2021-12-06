Former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, has emphasised the need to continue to support the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to achieve its established mandate.

Gowon stated this during the weekend while speaking at the movie premiere of NYSC titled; “A Call To Service.”

The movie features prominent Nollywood stars including Pete Edochie, Imeh Bishop (Okon Lagos), Ali Nuhu, Toyin Abraham, among others.

It emphasised the relevance of the scheme and as well encouraged locally and foreign trained Nigerian graduates that are eligible for national service to immediately make themselves available upon graduation and avoid infractions such as absenteeism, abscondment, and certificate forgery.

Gowon who was represented by Alhaji Yusuf Nalado, a member of the NYSC governing board, also called on the executive and legislative arms of government to take necessary steps in establishing NYSC Trust Fund in order to guarantee its sustenance and the future of youths.

“I also called on Nigerians to continue to support the scheme for sustenance and achievement of its mandate.

The minister of youth and sport development, Sunday Dare, stressed that NYSC has come to stay while saying the movie has answered all the questions about its relevance.He commended the timely release of the movie as the relevance of the scheme has been under public scrutiny and debate in recent time.

“The timing of this movie could not have been better after weeks and months of debates about whether the NYSC is relevant or not and whether the scheme should be scrapped or should continue.”

“The answer to the critics, to the anti-NYSC is in the premiere of this movie. This movie needs to travel and hit every viewing platform across this country and in the diaspora; it must go viral.

The message must go out strong and clear, that the NYSC has come to stay. The scheme is more relevant now than it has ever been before,” the minister said.

On his part, the NYSC director general, Brig General Shuaibu Ibrahim said the movie is part of the innovative approaches of the present management to engendering greater appreciation of the relevance of the Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am pleased to inform this distinguished audience that most of the actors in the movie were serving Corps members at the time of its production.

“Indeed, the film was produced by a corps member, Jairus Paul Osazuwa. This is in line with our policy of providing opportunities for Corps members to develop their potential,” he said.