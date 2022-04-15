Former head of state, His Excellency Gen (Dr) Yakubu Gowon has called for more stakeholders’ support to the sustainability of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Gowon, who is the founding father of the scheme, stated this at the official commissioning of its ultra-modern radio and television stations.

The establishment of NYSC radio and television is part of the whole gamut of activities designed to further advance the cause of the scheme, which today symbolizes national unity, and is in the forefront of raising a crop of youth entrepreneurs that contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Products through their exposure to the NYSC skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development training.

Gowon said the establishment of the two outfits was one of the greatest achievements of the National Youth Service Corps in recent times.

“I therefore, commend and urge the NYSC Management to sustain the tempo of its on-going strides which have kept the Scheme in the national and global limelight.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the scheme has in almost five decades of its existence successfully harnessed the potential of our graduate youths as models for defining patriotism, credible and quality leadership as well as economic regeneration.

“These media outfits will no doubt contribute towards enhancing and sustaining the capacity of the scheme to consolidate its achievement as well as reach out to its global audience. In particular they will serve as veritable tools for driving our quest for national unity: cohesion and purposeful development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am always delighted to note that corps members have continued to render patriotic and selfless services to our dear country, especially as active participants in the implementation of national programmes such as elections, immunization, population census, advocacy programmes on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers and HIV/AIDS campaign, amongst others

“While commending the scheme for sustaining its intervention in these critical areas, it is my sincere hope that these and other achievements would be given the widest publicity by the NYSC radio and television stations in order to elicit increased support from the general public,” he said.