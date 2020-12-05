* Tells NBA to call party chairman to order

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A former Senator of Adamawa South, Grace Folashade Bent, has berated the chairman of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. A.T. Shehu, for calling her a non-indigene of Adamawa State, describing his action as exhibition of “crass ignorance” of the law.

Bent, in a rejoinder to a press release issued by the state PDP chairman, which was a response to an earlier newspaper interview she granted, said Shehu’s tirade against her person was unwarranted and done in bad faith.

She wondered why a trained lawyer like the Adamawa PDP chairman will resort to what she called outright “lies” for the purpose of tarnishing her image and turning the good people of Adamawa South against her.

“I didn’t make “spurious allegations” against Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and the person of A.T. Shehu as the state chairman of the PDP, neither did I misrepresent any fact in the said newspaper interview regarding happenings in Adamawa PDP pre-2019 elections and thereafter.

“For someone like A.T. Shehu, who claims to be a Lawyer by training, to refer to a bonafide Nigerian in Nigeria as a non-indigene (whatever the coinage means) is an exhibition of crass ignorance of the Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended) – Section 42 sub-section 1.

“His ignorance is an embarrassment to the Bar and I hereby call on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to call A.T. Shehu to order if he is truly a member of the noble profession,” Senator Bent said.

She added that the good works she delivered to the Adamawa South while a Senator between 2007 and 2011 still speak for her as any attempt to defame her will fail.

Bent further said she wasn’t surprised as someone behind Shehu’s emergence as the state PDP chairman against popular demand, as those who knew him had predicted his betrayal.