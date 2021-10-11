The Director General of Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Authority (KASUPDA), Ismail Dikko has said that Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) began the process to reclaim its encroached land ten years ago, when the school authorities lodged a complaint to the Ministry of Lands and Survey in 2011.

Malam Ismail who was reacting to allegations that the property owners at Grace Land were given only 24 hours notice before KASUPDA officials enforced its evacuation notice, said that the maiden meeting where the quit notice was issued held on March 14, 2011 at NCAT.

The Director General disclosed that earlier, NCAT had lodged a complaint to the Ministry of Lands and Survey, asking Kaduna State Government to help it reclaim its land.

‘’Commissioner of Lands and Survey had directed KASUPDA to reclaim the land,’’ he said, adding that ‘’the meeting was held to take steps towards implementing the directive.’’

Malam Ismail said that Kaduna state’s Director of Works, the Deputy Director of Works of NCAT, the zonal manager of KASUPDA and his Town Planning officer attended the meeting, where it was resolved that the zonal office of KASUPDA should handle the task.

According to him, KASUPDA was mandated to erect signboards, directing that there should be no further development on the encroached land, mark all existing structures and puncture all fresh developments in the affected area.

The DG said that in spite of this step, development still continued in the area and in 2014, a three-week notice was given to the residents to vacate the land, adding that last year, KASUPDA also issued the same 21 days notice which was ignored.

Ismail clarified that after ignoring three previous warning and notices, KASUPDA had to implement the order last week.