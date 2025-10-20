Graham Potter has been appointed as the new head coach of the Swedish national team, following the signing of a short-term contract that extends until March 2026.

The announcement was made on Monday morning by prominent football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via his social media platform, X.

Potter, the former West Ham manager, is set to take on a pivotal role as he embarks on a mission to lead the national team in their World Cup campaign. Details surrounding the agreement were finalised last week, with the contract officially signed within the last 24 hours.

The appointment marks Potter’s return to management at the international level, and he will face the immediate challenge of preparing the squad for competitive fixtures, with the World Cup at the forefront of his objectives.

Football fans in Sweden are hopeful that Potter’s extensive experience and tactical acumen will revitalise the team’s fortunes on the global stage. As the senior national team seeks to make an impact in upcoming tournaments, all eyes will be on Potter to steer Sweden towards success.

The Swedish Football Association has expressed confidence in Potter’s abilities to galvanise the squad and inspire a new era for the national team.