Great FC defeated Spurs FC, 2-0 to emerged champions of the Real estate firm, BigHomes football tournament held at the Jabi Lake Park, in Abuja over the weekend.

The tournament tagged “BigHomes Super 4” saw the Great FC overcame other clubs Spurs FC, Karmo FC and Flame FC to lift the title in grand style as cash prizes were given out to winner and all participants.

Speaking with newsmen after the epic final, Managing director of BigHomes, Topsy Essien, said the soccer tournament was part of the company’s corporate social responsible to assist clubs in this period of pandemic.

According to him, “Many organisations, individuals have been locked down for a long time due to COVID-19. Especially young players that are due to travel out, and even those who got visas before the COVID have been stuck. We need to reach out and support them in these hard times as football is their main source of income.”

Essien, while speaking about the real estate industry, said BigHomes is ever committed to bridging the gap in housing deficit in the country.

“Even though many organisations have suffered the impact of the global pandemic including the real estate sector; we are bouncing back very fast and stronger. Housing is a part of the few basic needs of humanity and there’s need to continue to provide affordable homes and shelter to Nigerians,” he added.

On her parts, marketing manager, Bertha Kingsley, said that the aim is to bring people together to socialise, adding that the tournament by next edition will go beyond football to include other sports and other talent hunt competitions.

“We hope that this is going to be an annual event were we will filter out the best among the best and sponsor them. It’s all about giving back to society”.

“We are excited about the turn-out and play. The quality of play among these clubs have been very professional. They’ve exceeded our expectations.”