Great Nigeria Insurance Plc has rewarded 29 members of its staff for their dedication and commitment to work.

After thorough appraisal of its staff, 16 employees were elevated from their current to higher positions while 13 members of staff received their employment confirmation owing to a satisfactory performance during their probationary period.

Speaking during the annual thanksgiving and praise offering at the first working day meeting of the year held at the organisation’s head office in Ikoyi, Lagos, the managing director/CEO, Mrs. Cecilia O. Osipitan, applauded the benefiting staff, urging them to work better to improve the profitability of the insurer in the current year.

In her New Year address, she appreciated all members of staff for their staunchness and performance last year, urging her colleagues in management to bring to fore an unrelenting commitment and dedication in ensuring that the targets set for 2022 are met and surpassed.

While addressing the workforce, she appealed to them not to relent in their quest of making GNI Plc brand the most preferred and patronised brand in the insurance industry in the country. Urging everyone to prioritise accomplishment as the watchword for the organisation’s operations in 2022, she disclosed that “our greatest asset is the Human Capital which we have recognized as the key success factor in organizational growth and survival, hence we will keep motivating our employees through a continuous reward process so that they can perform at their optimal level at all times”.

Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI Plc is a composite underwriting firm licensed to underwrite both life and non-life insurance businesses with over 60 years’ experience in the Nigerian insurance industry.

