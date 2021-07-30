Greater Tomorrow FC beat their opponent Zazino FC 1:0 to.emerge winners of the Fusion International organized talent scouting tournament played at the local government education area Nasarawa football pitch in Kaduna which had Sixteen grassroots football teams participated.

Fusion International is global youth and community organization present in 30 countries in the world and Nigeria, and organizing its first ever Talent Scouting Tournament to identify talented football players.

Fusion has been very active in Kaduna since 2007, it has ran several projects for community development, it also organizes the annual Primary schools football Tournament since 2009, and also organized musical concerts which includes the nationally acclaimed Eargasm music Concert in 2018, with Nigeria Super Star 2baba headlining alongside other stars like Waje, DJ Neptune, Bimbo Naija, and Classique.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been behind the very successful ‘Vote not Fight’ campaign in Kaduna and North West Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen in Kaduna, Mr. Nentawe Gomiyar, the Team Leader of Fusion expressed fulfilment that the competition ended in a good note, adding that we.very good talents were discovered during the competition

” My goal was to give these grass root footballers opportunity to showcase their talents and quite a number of good players were actually discovered while the competition lasted.

He reiterated that Fusion will set up a Sports Academy where discovered talents will be groomed, mentored, developed and supported to become stars.

He therefore said that Fusion is partnering with some international reputable Scouts and Academies for the project over the next 3 years, adding that Kaduna being the hub of sports in Nigeria needs to take its rightful place in the country, “sports is a great tool to curb youth restiveness, promote peace and bring about development” he stressed.

The following grassroots football teams participated in the tournament, Florentina FC, Future Paris, Brazil, Makera United, Future Boys, Dembo Stars, Zazino, Heartland, Showers FC, Flamingo FC, Kakuri Academy, 11 Thunders, Nassarawa Youths, Junior Boys FC, Opara FC and Greater Tomorrow.

Kakuri academy FC emerged third behind Zazino FC who emerged runners up.

The winner of the competition went home with N50, 000 prize money, medals, trophy and certificate of participation. The runners and third place winners went home with N25,000 and N10, 000 respectively, medals and certificate of participation.

All participating teams where presented with certificate of participation.

The Sarkin Nasarawa Alhaji Adamu Abubakar presented the trophy to the Champions.