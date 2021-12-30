The team defeated Police Machine 1-0 in the final match played at the Government Secondary School in Daddere, Obi local government Area of Nasarawa State.

The keenly contested final was witnessed by the movers and shakers within Nigeria’s football, including Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso; chairman technical committee of the Nigerian Football Federation ( NFF), Ahmed Yusuf Fresh, amongst other dignitaries.

Speaking to Journalists after the final match, sponsor of the tournament, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Yakubu Mailafia Agabi said the competition was meant to catch them.

He said the breakthrough of the 5th edition of the championship is the opportunity for some of the players that distinguished themselves to play in the national team, adding that the annual football competition was aimed at fostering Unity amongst the diverse ethnic nationalities in the southern senatorial district of the state.

Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso while commending CSP Agabi for organising the tournament, appealed to individuals corporate bodies to support the competition to fish out young talents hidden at the grassroots and move Nigeria’s football to the next level.