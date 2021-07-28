The Cross River State government, on Tuesday, in Calabar commenced the planting of trees across the state and its environs to enable the state to have 4.2million trees planted before the end of the week.

Consequently, the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, will issue an Executive Order compelling all landlords in the state to plant at least four trees in their compound each.

Flagging off the initiative tagged ‘Green Carnival’ at the Freedom Park in Calabar, Governor Ayade stated that this year’s Green Carnival, which is themes ‘Go Green’, is aimed at providing a cover for the state even as he stressed that the Executive Order will be followed by a legislation.

“We are going to have an Executive Order which would be followed by a law to the House of Assembly mandating every single landlord to plant a minimum of four trees per house.

“This will provide enough tree cover because when we had the last storm in Calabar most roofs were blown off.

“If we had these trees it would have saved us the agony of trying to fix our houses.

“We want to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and it is our responsibility to ensure that at no time do you drive through the streets of Calabar and have the sun at the back of your car.

“The top of your car should go through a canopy and this programme is intended to actually start the planting of trees,” Prof. Ayade said.

Ayade while speaking on illegality perpetrated by illegal loggers who had on several occasions invaded the state forests, he averred that his administration was going to liase with the State House of Assembly to review the forestry laws.

The state governor maintained that the state has reached a point where government has to move from absolute conservation to forest management where continuous planting of trees are guaranteed.

“Because of the massive invasion of our forest by illegal loggers we are going into consultation with the House of Assembly to perhaps move from absolute conservation to forest management.

“We are going to review our forest laws to guarantee continuous planting of trees and not having to wait for the annual green carnival to plant trees,” he added.

The governor stated that his administration has acquired a tree transplanter to enable the government transplant trees from one part of the state to another.

Also speaking at the occasion, Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Mfon Bassey, stressed that the drive of the state to achieve a green economy has come to stay.

The commissioner lauded Ayade for putting in place policies and programmes like the Green Carnival to preserve the green economy of the state in order to guarantee healthy living.