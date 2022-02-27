My respects for political gladiators in the All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to be increasing, not because the party has served Nigeria better than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Rather, I have come to appreciate the party’s strong threshold for containing the crisis. But the strongest test of this hypothesis is just around the corner and I may just be proven wrong.

Whether or not I will be proven wrong on this, I maintain the position that the National Assembly has under the guise of political harmony been bullied to seek powers already reposed in the parliament by the constitution. I cannot but pity the people of Nigeria for living under this kind of arrangement, because the whole essence of parliament is, to say the least, is lost and what we see in the 9th Assembly is more of drama.

The special ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives on the review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) last week submitted its report before the plenary and the House will vote on the committee’s recommendations this week. In the report, a proposed amendment is seeking power for the parliament to summon the president and governors “to answer questions on issues on which the National and State Houses of Assembly have powers to make laws; and for related matters.”

Clause 2 of the Bill which is an alteration of Section 67 of the constitution states: “Section 67 of the Principal Act is altered by inserting after subsection (3), a new subsection ‘(4)’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The new sub-section reads: “Nothing in this section shall preclude the National Assembly from summoning the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to attend a joint session of the National Assembly to answer questions on national security or any issue whatsoever, over which the National Assembly has powers to make laws.”

Clause 3 of the Bill, which alters Section 108 of the Constitution, reads: “Section 108 of the Principal Act is altered by inserting after subsection (3), a new subsection ‘(4)’.”

It reads, “(4) Nothing in this section shall preclude the House of Assembly of the State from summoning the Governor of the State to attend a sitting of the House of Assembly to answer questions on security or on any issue whatsoever, over which the House of Assembly has powers to make laws.”

How can one possibly explain this? In one breathe, the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Publicity, Benjamin Kalu, who is also a member of the APC recently insisted that the summon issued to President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2020 was legitimate. In another breath, Kalu said since Nigeria was operating a democracy hinged on party supremacy, the president can decide to follow the advice of his party on any issue and may decide to ignore the parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president is not more powerful than the party, but if he took a decision and his party took another, he must oblige the party,” he said.

And for want of further explanation, the same Kalu retorted that the parliament had gotten what they wanted from the president through the back door, more so the service chiefs had honoured the House summons in the past, and that was as good as getting the required information from the president. Really, Kalu!

What can be more disgusting from someone who should be considered as a new breed Nigerian politician? Particularly given the fact that numerous Nigerians were being killed by terrorist groups and about 50 farmers were tied up and got their throats slit in an insane and barbaric manner.

One would have expected Kalu who is a lawyer to bring his professional calling to the fore by explaining the letters and spirit of Section 88 of the Constitution and its efficacy concerning the president.

But a ‘better’ lawyer, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), rightly or wrongly, insisted that the National Assembly lacks the constitutional powers to summon President Buhari over the worsening security situation in the country.

Malami said the right of the president to engage the NASS and appear before it “is inherently discretionary” as he argued that the parliament has no constitutional powers to envisage or contemplate a situation where the president would be summoned to explain operational use of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

While I think that the leadership and members of the 9th Assembly do not believe in Malami’s position on the matter. They are well aware of the political blunder they had committed with their inability to follow through with the summon, moreso when the speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabimila had publicly announced the president’s readiness to appear before the House, only for an argument to ensue for the legitimacy or otherwise of the summon.

The smartest decision, however, is to create a new law to avoid the situation whereby future presidents would ignore parliamentary summons as the 9th Assembly would forever be remembered as the parliament that surrendered its constitutionally guaranteed powers on the altar of political convenience.

But it is not yet Uhuru, if the president is willing and kind enough to clothe the nakedness of the 9th Assembly because he has nothing to lose since he can’t be president again, will governors who are eying the second term in their states and some already serving their second term but eyeing the position of president allow this amendment scale through in their states houses of assembly? The 9th Assembly is being smart by half!