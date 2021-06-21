Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL), operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML-11 has commenced installation of 12MMSCFD LPG Extraction Plant at the Otakikpo Marginal Field and is on track to be completed by Q4 2021.

The LPG project is part of Operator’s gas flares-out project aimed at eliminating gas flaring, industrializing the host community by using the gas to generate energy to the benefit both host community and the country at large. The LPG Extraction Plant project is the 1st modular project of its type to be conceptualized and installed by any local Oil and Gas Operator in Nigeria.

The project got its Approval-To-Construct in April 2018 and was on Fastrack for completion. By July 2019, the equipment fabrication had been completed with Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and company representatives witnessing the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) in China which lasted for over a month.

According to the CEO of the company, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, GEIL has also commenced the pre-commissioning exercise for the just concluded 2MW x 3units gas powered CAT generators. The generators shall supply power to the LPG Extraction plant while about 1-MW shall be supplied to the host communities.

Also commenting, Johnson Akinyemi, the projects General Manager, stated that when completed, the project will supply daily about 60-metric -tonnes of LPG (cooking gas) to the domestic market. The plant works on a Hybrid System and consist of four major processes of compression, dehydration, refrigeration, and hydrocarbon separation.

On his part, the Director of engineering services for the company, Engineer Adenrele Falade, stated that the “installation and pre-commissioning works are critical milestone for the company and its Technical Partner- Lekoil towards meeting its objective of gas flares-out which in tandem with Federal Government policy for all producing companies in Nigeria”.

Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe further expressed his satisfaction in the progress that the Company has made in its efforts to ensuring the green-house effect is eliminated completely in GEIL operations. In his words, “this project is a victory for all – the environment, our community, our Company and its stakeholders. This milestone further establishes GEIL as a responsible organization which focuses on sustainability of the environment in which it operates”.