The Chairman of Green Energy International Ltd, Operator of Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML 11, Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe was honored for excellence and integrity in corporate leadership by the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE) in Delta State on June 17th, 2021.

Conveying the decision of the centre to honor the distinguished Professor of Energy Economics and Planning, the Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum, said “Adegbulugbe is being honored in recognition of the distinguished service he has rendered in his various fields of endeavors”. The Vice chancellor further stated that with leaders like Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, the next generation of Nigerians has hope of a better society built on integrity, hard work and patriotism. He echoed that the University wishes to always identify with Professor Adegbulugbe’s accomplishments at setting a new agenda for a prosperous Nigeria and Africa.

The FUPRE Awards is organized annually by the Federal University of Petroleum Resources in collaboration with the African Child Foundation to showcase activities and achievements of companies and industry players in the oil and gas sector.

Professor Adegbulugbe, a former Presidential Adviser on Energy, was being honored for his outstanding contribution to society and energy worldwide. Adegbulugbe was one of the experts recognized for their contribution to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) which won the 2007 Nobel Prize with US Vice President Al Gore.

Throughout his academic career, Anthony piled up several awards and distinctions such as the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Faculty of Technology, Award for the Best Student for his Grade Point Average (GPA) of 5.0 on a scale of 5.0 – an all-time record at the Obafemi Awolowo University in 1976.

He is the Chairman/|CEO of Green Energy International Limited and All Grace Energy Limited, two very successful marginal field operators of the Otakikpo marginal field and the Ubima marginal field respectively, both in Rivers State Nigeria.

One remarkable attribute attested to by all is that despite his strings of achievement in several areas of endeavor, Adegbulugbe exudes uncommon humility and friendliness which endears him to all cross section of the populace. His uncommon generosity and exceptional philanthropy were attested to by all as evidenced by his eagerness to help people.

This recognition is coming at the heels of an award for Professor Adegbulugbe for the Excellent Leadership Award by the Citizenship & Leadership Training Center (CLTC), a parastatal in the Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports Development in Abuja on May 20, 2021.