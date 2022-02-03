Green Energy International Limited, (GEIL) an indigenous oil and gas producing company and operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML-11, has emerged winner of the 2021 annual Best Place to Work campaign.

At the end of a rigorous survey,Green Energy International Limited had a 91% approval rating from its over 200 employees that participated in the survey,the highest recorded by the Agency in the last 4 years.

This was announced by the Committee for Staff Wellbeing in Nigeria, at the conclusion of the Annual Best Place to work survey.

The campaign is an initiative geared towards improving employee work-life balance and raising job satisfaction while enhancing a friendly company culture across the country.

According to the spokesman of the Agency, Mr. Adesayo George, employees of blue-chip companies across oil and gas, banking, media and FMCG sectors participated in the survey with an overall increased participation rate of 64,300 employees, accounting for a 34% rise in participation, compared to the year before.

Accepting the awards, the Chairman, Green Energy International Limited, Prof. Anthony Adegbuluge noted that his policy towards ensuring employee satisfaction within the organisation has led to a 61% rise in productivity among employees.

Adegbulugbe added that Green Energy International Limited, which is a firm believer and supporter of the Government’s local content initiative in the oil and gas industry has over the years committed to the development of its people educationally.

This he said was achieved via educational sponsorships within the country and abroad, pledging that the company will continue to invest in human capital development in 2022 and beyond.

He disclosed that the company recently commenced installation of 12MMSCFD LPG Extraction Plant at the Otakikpo Marginal Field.

The LPG project is part of Operator’s gas flares-out project aimed at eliminating gas flaring, industrializing the host community by using the gas to generate energy to benefit both host community and the country at large.

The LPG Extraction Plant project is the 1st modular project of its type to be conceptualized and installed by any local Oil and Gas Operator in Nigeria.