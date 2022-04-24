Green House Gases (GHG) emissions are estimated to hit 435 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2030, representing a 31 per cent increase in total emissions between 2018 and 2030, LEADERSHIP has learnt.

In 2021 the updated Nigeria’s Nationally Determined contribution (NDC) to climate change revealed that energy and agriculture, forestry and other land use have continue to be the largest single sources of GHG emissions, contributing 51 per cent and 33 per cent of the total GHG emissions in 2030, respectively.

Short-lived climate pollutant and air pollutants such as black carbon and MP2.5 are also projected to increase by 2030, in the baseline scenario by 18 per cent and 36 per cent respectively.

If these actions continue, it will worsen climate change, which has threatened economic growth in sectors like agriculture, fishery, forestry etc, that are dependent on climatic conditions, stakeholders said.

To tackle climate change in Nigeria, stakeholders who spoke with LEADERSHIP, at a stakeholder workshop meeting on climate action collective, organised by Columbia University, said government cannot tackle climate change alone, as they advocate for synergy between critical stakeholders.

Associate professor, Centre for Environment and Sustainable Development, Lagos state university, Dr. Michael Ahove, said climate change is increasing the rate of poverty in Nigeria and except Nigeria quickly take action, the country will continue to experience economic and social challenges.

Ahove however advocated that all stakeholders must take action that will influence sustainable climate change in Nigeria. To start with, he said professional climate experts in Nigeria are expected to train others to have a clear understanding of the concept of climate science and to be able to take action to improve people’s attitude and behaviour in order to have a sustainable environment in Nigeria.

“Actions like appropriate awareness campaign should be embarked upon, to educate Nigerians on how climate change can affect them and what they can do to prevent it or mitigate its impact on them. There must be strong political will of our leaders, to ensure that they invest and implement climate change act,” Ahove explained.

Recall that in its revised NDC, Nigeria has recommitted to its unconditional contribution of 20 per cent below business as usual by 2030 and planned to increase its conditional contribution from 45 per cent to 47 per cent below business as usual by 2030, provided that sufficient international support is assured.

The associate professor however applauded the Nigerian government, while advocating for more support from the private sector and foreign donors. He said, “Generally, the government is doing enough within their capacity in tackling climate change. However, the capacity of the government is not enough, hence the reason while I am recommending that critical stakeholders, including foreign donors and private sector to boost the economic capacity of the government.”

In the same vein, the executive director, Sustainable Research and Action for Environmental Development (SRADev Nigeria), Dr. Leslie Adogame, advocated for synergy between climate change experts, to tackle climate change in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adogame said: “When we synergize, our productivity will improve. We need to synergize with other international collaborators, academic, market women, farmers, NGOs etc.”

The executive director disclosed that climate change is not an environmental problem alone, adding that it is a social and political issue. For Nigeria to address climate change issues, Adogame said the Nigerian government has to be responsible, the NGOs have to create awareness on climate change related issues and the media has to disseminate these messages in a manner that the man on the street would understand.

“Climate change is described as a wicked problem due to its multi-facet impact, as such, we need to deal with it in an aggressive approach like what we are doing right now. We need to harness the ideas of every stakeholders and brainstorm on the best well to deal with it,” Adogame added.

The executive director, Natural Eco Capital, Dr. Eugene, Itua said given the breadth of the phenomena, impacts, and human experiences associated with climate change, Columbia launched the first ever Climate School as a means to respond to the myriad and pressing challenges of climate change, adding that the Climate School, with help from climate experts in Nigeria hope to figure out areas of special concentration and new ways of tackling climate change in the country.