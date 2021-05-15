BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Parents of the remaining 16 kidnapped students and three members of staff of Greenfield University, Kaduna on Friday held a prayer session for the safe release of their children amidst pleas to the government to help them.

The parents also appealed to the federal government to urgently assist them in rescuing the students as they said the latest demand of N160 million cumulative ransom by the kidnappers was beyond their reach.

The parents who decried the continued stay of their children in the custody of the bandits, said they had spent 24 days in the kidnappers’ den.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, the chairman of the aggrieved parents, Marcus Zarmai, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to use his office to secure the release of the students before something worse happens to them.

According to him, the kidnappers are demanding N10 million for each of the 16 students, making N160 million, even after the parents have collectively paid them over N60 million for their release.

Zarmai said having exhausted all the money they had to pay as ransom, the parents were appealing to the government to assist them to pay the ransom demanded.

Among those kidnapped by the bandits is a woman whose daughter, Esther Chukwuemeka, joined in praying for the release of the abducted persons.

Esther said her mother’s absence had created a vacuum in their family and appealed to the bandits to release her mother.

Twenty two of the students and a matron were abducted before five of them were killed and one was released after his parent paid N20 million ransom.

Kaduna based Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, recently said efforts to secure the release of the remaining students were in top gear.