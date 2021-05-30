The remaining 14 students kidnapped from the Greenfield University, Kasarami, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State in April have been released after spending 39 days in captivity.

Parents of the freed students however said they had to sell their assets to be able to pay the ransom demanded by the abductors for their children’s release.

The students were abducted from their hostels on April 20, after which the abductors killed five of them.

Bandits had stormed the university, killing a gateman for attempting to shut the gate against them, before kidnapping 19 students and three female staff of the university.

The remaining three female staff and 13 students were released yesterday near Ollam Farms along the Kaduna-Abuja highway after the payment of an unspecified amount as ransom by the parents.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the students were taken by some security men around the Ollam Farms for a possible hand over to the police.

But the infuriated the angry parents who were at Ollam Farms to pick their children and wives lamented what they described as government’s nonchalant attitude to the safe release of the students and staff.

According to the parents, despite several pleas and appeals, neither the government nor security agents made efforts to secure their release.

The parents added that they had to sell their assets and valuables to secure their release.

The students and staff who were looking unkempt and in poor health were later reunited with their parents and families at Reg View, Television Garage near Command Junction in Chikun in an emotional reunion.

One of the freed member of staff, Mrs Bassey, expressed appreciation to God that they were returned safely and reunited with their families.

She said the bandits took good care of them and gave them normal food.

“I gave God all the glory that we returned safely. They tried in taking care of us. We were eating normally,” she said.

Speaking on what the release of his daughter meant to him and his family, Mr Bassey Bassey said it was a day of joy and happiness for them.

“After 40 days of trauma, trouble, confusion, disappointment that the future of Nigeria, children of Nigeria were kidnapped, we are very happy that we see them again alive.

“The parents rallied round to ensure that the students were released. We paid a huge amount of money to secure their release, the people collected a number of motorbikes which we had to give because our destiny was tied up.

“There was no effort, no fight by the government or security agencies to get them freed. We suffered, sold all our properties to rescue our children. No government, no security agency came to help us. It is shameful that those who did not contribute anything came out to take the glory.

“Now is not a time to take that decision of returning our children back to that school. The school authorities tried well, we will take that decision later,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Chukwuemeka Lawrence, husband of one of the freed staff, said, “We paid ransom before they were released.”