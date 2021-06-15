Greensafe International a Multinational company dedicated to providing excellent services to various industries globally has signed a joint venture agreement with ETP MANAGEMENT Nigeria Limited to tackle the safety challenges in Nigeria effective from 1st July, 2021.

Speaking on the event of agreement signing the CEO of ETP MANAGEMENT Group, Dr. Festus C. Daniel highlighted the importance of safety in the workplace.

“It’s very important to have safety measure at work place which includes but not limited to Increased Employee awareness, Stronger Safety Culture,Reduce work place illness, Reduce accidents and injuries, Improved productivity.

“The joint partnership will involve Greensafe bringing in her expertise of over 3 decades in Consulting, Training, Auditing and Outsourcing as related to Workplace Safety & Health, the Environment and other Quality services to tackle the current safety challenges in the country .

“Also, the joint venture is going to give birth to multiple offices across the country starting with Lagos, Abia, Abuja and Port Harcourt. The next phase will feature other parts of the country and of course West Africa.