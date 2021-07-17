Lagos experienced a heavy downpour from early yesterday till evening, leaving many cars and properties in several parts of the metropolis submerged.

LEADERSHIP Weekend checks revealed that many parts of state both on the island and mainland were affected by the flood.

Flood as deep as 18 inches above the road took over prominent areas in the state, destroying belongings of the residents.

Some of the areas adversely affected included Awolowo Road in Ikeja, Ogunnusi Road (Ogba to Ojodu) and Omole inward Berger.

The ever busy Awolowo Way, Ikeja from Allen junction towards Ikeja Bus Stop was heavily flooded.

As the rains pounded Lagos metropolis, heavy vehicular gridlocks were witnessed in some parts of the state, including around Toyin Street up to Alade Market in the same axis which was almost impassable, same as Allen Avenue, from Opebi, towards Awolowo Way.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that from Gbagada to Victoria Island, and Lekki to Ikorodu, it was the same story of flooding, traffic lockdowns and homes being completely submerged.

The development practically compelled everyone driving with full headlight on, in broad daylight.

The acting assistant zonal coordinator, South-west zonal office, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Ibrahim Farinloye urged residents to observe safety precautions by avoiding driving when flood covers half of vehicles’ tyres.

“Once the rainwater gets to half of the wheels it sweeps off your vehicle, kindly park and move on to higher ground for safety.”

Farinloye also advised that trekking should be avoided during downpours, saying ,“The rainwater must have risen above our ankles, once it happens like this, the flood has the capacity to carry us off.

“Residents of Lagos Island, Eti-Osa, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ojo, Kosofe, Apapa, Epe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, Surulere and Ajeromi /Ifelodun LGAs are advised to be more careful when it rains.”

The commissioner for environment and water resources, Tunji Bello, allayed fears of the residents, saying the flood would recede as soon as possible.

Bello, urged residents to always ensure the cleaning of their drainage said “a change of attitude is desired from the residents to prevent flash flooding.”

Bello added that the nonchalant attitude of some residents in this regard is causing some drawbacks for the successes recorded by the state government in flood control.

The permanent secretary Office of Drainage Services, Eng Lekan Shodeinde said, “The present administration is determined to make the state flood free by ensuring that the major waterways that belong to the Federal Government are kept clean, the primary drainage supposed to be maintained by Local Government regularly.”

He said findings had shown that several drainage channels which had been cleaned in the past turned out to be back in state because of the unwholesome acts of residents and as such the ministry ensures that the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang (EFAG) team works throughout the year across the state.