I never knew that his time would come this fast. I have lost a caring husband who takes good care of our daily needs, Oh God, I don’t even know what to do now.

“Death is an irrefutable fact we can’t deny. I am comforted that all souls belong to Allah and will return to Him in time, still, it is a painful moment seeing our loved one pass away. Only those people who have experienced it can truly know the depth of pain it brings when it strikes,” said Surayya Danladi Bedi, a wife of one of the slain local vigilante officers in Kebbi State amid tears and emotions.

Bedi who is a mother of three added that her husband was a selfless and caring man.

Unlike Bedi, a mother of two Sumayya Kolo Kanya a wife of one of the slain vigilante officers was crying profusely when our correspondent visited, she hardly could utter a sentence without welling tears in response to her emotional state.

She condemned the gruesome act by the bandits and prayed that God Almighty should forgive all the departed officers and show his mercy.

Jamila Danjumma who also resides in Zuru Barrack, and has yet to have a child for her deceased husband said she will surely miss her husband. She prayed that God should continue to protect the people.

On his part, the Chief Imam of Dukku Barrack, Imam Muktar Mohammed, shortly after the special prayers were offered for restoration of peace as well as the souls of the deceased, condemned the killing and called on state and federal governments to track the killers and ensure that they face the full wrath of the law.

The sad occurrence struck the people of Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State when they woke up on Sunday night 7th March, 2022 and Tuesday 9th March, 2022 respectively with two separate attacks by alleged fleeing bandits from Niger State which resulted in the killing of 63 vigilantes and nine security personnel at Anemi and Kanya villages in Sakaba and Danko- Wasagu local government areas of Kebbi State.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that it started in Anemi village in Sakaba local government on Sunday night when local vigilantes were ambushed by the terrorist.

The chairman of the Vigilante Group in Zuru Emirate popularly called ‘’Yan Sa Kai’’ in Kebbi State, Warrant Officer Usman Sani (rtd), told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the terrorist “laid an ambush, hid their motorcycles in the shrubs, circled us and opened fire from different directions. Among the 62 is a member killed alongside his son.”

Sani noted that the bandits also burnt 12 motorcycles that belong to the group.

He said, “A large number of bandits killed over 62 members of a joint operation team of our YanSaKai in an ambush on Sunday night at Anemi, Sakaba Local government of Kebbi State.

“The number of the casualties we suffered may be more than 62 because we are still recovering bodies littered in the bush.

He said the vigilantes also killed the bandits but cannot ascertain their number because they normally evacuate their dead bodies and burn them

Sani said the ambush was least expected, adding that he was “suspecting informants must have informed them of our coming.”

He said, “We came round through Darangi-Rijau in neighbouring Niger State in an attempt to ambush the bandits at Anemi.

“Little did we know that they had been tipped off. So, they laid an ambush, hid their motorcycles in the shrubs, circled us, and opened fire from different directions. Among the 62 is a member killed alongside his son.”

But, in his narration, Kebbi police command spokesperson, SP Nafiu Abubakar, who confirmed the sad incident said, the bandits were fleeing from military airstrikes in Niger state when they were confronted by the volunteers.

“The unfortunate incident was the aftermath of an ongoing military operation in Niger state and the areas affected (in Kebbi) share boundaries with Niger state.

“While the bandits were fleeing from military airstrikes, the volunteer vigilante members confronted them. Investigation is ongoing and the actual numbers of victims are yet to be ascertained,” Abubakar said.

The convoy of the deputy governor, reportedly returning on a condolence visit to families of those bereaved during the Sunday evening attack, was attacked at Kanya village.

Yombe’s Chief Press Secretary, Abdullahi Yalmo who confirmed the attack to newsmen noted that God saved his principal but lamented that a police officer, Idris Umar Libata, was killed in the gun duel with the bandits.

A source later informed our correspondent that the suspected bandits killed security operatives, including soldiers deployed to Kanya, a village in Danko-Wasagu district, in the Tuesday evening attack that lasted for more than three hours. The gunmen also set ablaze two military operational vehicles.

Setting the record straight on the insinuation that, he led a military onslaught against the bandits at a press conference days after the attack on his convoy, Colonel Samaila Yombe (rtd), denied any involvement or leading role during the attack where at least, 15 soldiers and his orderly, Idris Umar Libata were killed.

According to him, “at that time, I was on a confidence restoration mission on the order of my boss, Governor Bagudu, who visited the internally displaced persons, IDPs, camps in the besieged villages to facilitate the return of the IDPs because Governor Bagudu pledged to provide the necessary support to those who indicated interest to return to their houses.

“I began the mission from Diri to Makuku, Unguwar Wade and Dan kolo, and most of them are already preparing to return to their homes because they saw the army deployed there so they have confidence.

“It was when I got to Kanya that we coincidentally met with the troops already out for their routine patrol of the area. I was even happy and felt secure that we were going in the same direction. Unfortunately, bandits launched their attack that caught me and my escorts in between. As a result of the gun duel, those soldiers were killed and my orderly, too.”

On Thursday, March 10, wives of the murdered soldiers in their mournful black attires, staged a protest against their husbands’ killing and barricaded the official quarters of the Commanding Officer of the Light Tank Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Zuru town.

The military, angered by the bandits’ effrontery, took a decisive step by mobilising men and weapons including air support strikes, and later intercepted the bandits on the fringes of the border with Zamfara forest.

An eyewitness recounted that “the bandits were bombarded with airstrikes and infantry support from a neighbouring state.

“The forest was littered with several bodies of the fleeing bandits, ridden with bullets after the military operation. At the moment, military men and weapons have been deployed to Bena, Merceri, Magaba, Kanya, and Danko Wasagu areas where the terrorists struck last week.”

The Nigerian Army confirmed that indeed 18 of its personnel were killed by hoodlums in a fierce gun battle that left eight military personnel wounded and two others missing in Kebbi.

Rising to the occasion, Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in a special broadcast said, “The people of the state and Nigerians will not be cowed by the recurring security challenges in the country.”

He further directed Mosques and Churches to offer special prayers on Friday and Sunday respectively for the innocent souls killed by bandits in part of Zuru Emirate.

In a sober voice at the Friday prayer in honour of the departed soldiers, governor Bagudu said, “We are here on a very sad note to commiserate with each other, on the challenges in the last few days among others, a number of the security personnel lost their lives. Therefore, on behalf of the Government and people of Kebbi state, we offer our condolences and pray for those who lost their lives.

“As Muslims and Christians, we all believe in destiny. The recent happenings were destined by God, we pray that God will avert future occurrence.

“We fervently pray for the repose of the souls who died and once again sympathise with their families.”

Succour, however, came from governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal, who on Thursday donated N30m to the victims of the banditry attacks, when he paid condolence to Kebbi state.

Tambuwal, addressing Governor Bagudu at Government House Birnin Kebbi said, his visit was to condole with the people and Government of Kebbi State on the recent bandits’ attacks in Zuru Emirate and, the ambush laid by bandits on the convoy of the deputy governor.