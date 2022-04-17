It was an evening of horror and nightmare for the people of Kuta and its communities especially those living in old houses as the first rain of the season came with a windstorm that destroyed their houses.

Though the evening rain was light, the windstorm was said to be very heavy as it started as a usual first rain of the season but later rendered many people homeless. At the moment, the havoc wreaked on the communities by the rainfall has brought setbacks rather than relief for residents of the community. The residents lamented that almost all the houses in the communities were affected, adding that the magnitude of the destruction differs.

A preliminary report from the Coalition of Shiroro Association (COSA) said that 38 houses collapsed, while 198 residential houses and 104 shops were destroyed with 11 people sustaining injuries. LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that among the houses affected were public institutions; four schools, a Veterinary Hospital, and a general hospital.

The spokesman of the Coalition of Shiroro Association (COSA) Barr Salis Sabo while describing the sad occurrence said it was the first rainfall of the year and it was devastating for the people. He said, “In the history of the town, there has never been such a disastrous windstorm which lasted for almost two hours leaving many casualties and rendering many others homeless and jobless.”

Salis lamented that Most of the people affected were those “living hand to mouth” as LEADERSHIP findings revealed that some of the neighboring villages were also affected. The situation is more pathetic in towns and villages such as Gwada, Zumba, Erena, and other small villages where mud houses were more, as the people were forced to live in the open space.

LEADERSHIP Weekend findings revealed that some of the victims were either staying in open space, or moved to stay with their relatives, while others are currently residing in some villages where the schools and other public buildings were not affected. A victim in Gwada Area, Ismail Mohammed said that the entire roof over his two houses were removed by the windstorm, adding that he was forced to move to his in-laws’ place along with his 10 other family members. He said he will need about N500,000 to fix the houses, saying that “my wares are in the sun if there is any rain now, they will be under the rain.”

One of those whose houses collapsed, Danlami Suleiman, said that 11 rooms in the entire compound serving as a family house collapsed, but they were grateful no life was lost. “Many of us are homeless, nowhere to sleep and nothing to eat, some of us are lucky to put up with neighbours, some in the primary schools’ buildings not affected, it is pathetic,” he said.

Also, Lawal Muazu said that the situation was bad and the help needed was not coming as quickly as the people needed it, saying that “my family house was affected, some of our neigbours were able to repair their houses while some of us are hopeless.

He said, “So far no help from anywhere, but I learnt a politician donated the sum of N1 million to my community but if you share the amount among those affected it is nothing”.

Muazu said that the people affected need help from the state government, spirited individuals, corporate bodies, and the federal government. He said the destruction caused by the windstorm was enormous, adding that if a proper assessment was conducted it would be clear that the destruction cost millions of naira.

Meanwhile, COSA has called on the State Government through the Niger State Emergency Management Agency and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and other relevant agencies to as matter of urgency come to the rescue of the people.

LEADERSHIP Weekend findings revealed that it was easy for the building to collapse because some of them were old, adding that some were built with mud. It was gathered that some of the affected families who did not have benevolent neighbours and relations nearby have to relocate to towns where they could tentatively put up before they could raise money to fix their homes, whereas some moved to existing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps already in place due to the security challenges in some parts of the state.

The director general, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEPA) Ahmed Inga told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the agency in conjunction with the Shiroro local government area is conducting an assessment of the disaster caused by the windstorm. He said, so far close to 200 buildings are assessed to be affected and the agency is still carrying out more assessments to know the next step to take.

Inga reiterated that before anything could be done to mitigate the situation of the victims, an assessment must be carried out to know those who need succour. While assuring that the government will not relent in showing the deserving empathy, he said that already a committee has been instituted to bring a comprehensive report so that those who needed help and could not repair the damages on their own are not left out.