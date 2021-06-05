During the first week of Ramadan, my family lost my grandmother. A formidable woman, her passing was felt not just by her blood relations, but by the local community and everyone she had met throughout her life. Within the first few hours, the family transformed her living room to cater for the waves of mourners who would turn up to the house to pay their respects as the news spread. The sofas were replaced with mats for female guests to spread out on, whilst outside, chairs were set out for all the male visitors. Living in the UK meant that this family loss was something I had to deal with and comprehend far away from loved ones. However, through brief FaceTime calls over the few first days after her passing, I bore witness to just how our culture comes together during those times of grief.

I’ve always appreciated the way our culture brings people together during times of loss and mourning. You’re never truly alone and people are always around you, offering prayers and support during a truly difficult time. When my grandmother passed away, it was difficult to get my mother or other close family members for a free moment on the phone as they were overwhelmed with visitors, morning until night, with Maghrib finally sending everyone home to break their fasts.

I’ve always been impressed by the way community plays such an important role in our culture during times of grief, so much so that family and friends will travel from far and wide to be together. Whilst my sisters and I were in the UK, alone and with no other family, we missed the community that surrounded everyone back home. Grieving as a community can be beneficial for your mental health and how you comprehend your loss, a complete contrast to how British people grieve. They will express their sympathies, attend the funeral, tell you “I’m here if you need anything,” but you’re left afterwards to pick up the pieces of your life by yourself. In Nigeria, that’s not possible. From your siblings to a random person your loved one that passed away once helped out, you have the support from so many.

However, at times, the culture that I appreciate so much can also be quite suffocating. As soon as the news starts to spread about the passing of your loved one, your phone will ring endlessly, actually making it difficult for people to reach you. People are in your house all day, every day, with rarely a moment left for yourself. Despite the good intentions and abundance of prayer, it can also be very overwhelming. While some embrace this invasion into their space with open arms, for others a timeout from it all could be very much needed.

Sometimes the hosting culture in our homes can also result in a lack of consideration from guests who forget they are in fact in the home of someone who is grieving. For example, one Twitter user said on the topic, “We buried our father around 9 am. Two guys asked a relative to tell me they hadn’t eaten lunch around 1pm same day.” I wish I could say this was an isolated incident, but as I scrolled through the responses on Twitter, I read about other similar accounts. Our society can sometimes be too forward and overly familiar. In a time when you should be holding back and giving those that are in mourning the space and time to grieve, they’re being asked about something as trivial as a plate of jollof rice, or the availability of extra cans of coke.

Amidst moments of loss, I often hear people in our community say things like “That’s how God willed it,” or “It’s all part of God’s plans.” Whilst there’s truth in those statements, in times of utmost grief, those words aren’t always what you want to hear. In the past, I’ve felt as though those words and sentiments were said to rid the anger or depression that you’re feeling when those emotions are perfectly valid. Grief isn’t something you can quickly turn on and off. With some losses, we’ll continuously grieve, it’s just that we learn to mask that emotion over time. But sometimes the approach of our community can be as though they are trying to rush the grieving process by saying such things.

Ultimately, we need to remember that the same compassion that we display when we first offer condolences, is the same compassion we have throughout our family or friend’s period of grief. Be there for people, but also recognise when they need space and time to themselves. And please, oh please, if you’re hungry or thirsty, and there’s no food or drink readily available, just wait until you get home. I can assure you that the grieving party really doesn’t need to hear about how you haven’t eaten since morning and that your stomach is now rumbling. Have a little sensitivity.