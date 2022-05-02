Grooming Centre, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that focuses on enabling financial inclusion among market women and artisans has launched a photobook on 30 Nigerian women entitled: “The stories of impact: Real Women, Real Lives, Real Growth.”

The launch of the photobook, which highlights and celebrates the resilience, grit, and courage of 30 women and their life-changing journey with Grooming Centre, was held at the Grooming Centre Multi-purpose Hall in Ejigbo, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Dr Akindele Akinsoye the chief executive officer of Platform Capital, co-sponsors of the event eulogised women for whom he said the future belonged.

“The work that Grooming Centre is doing is very important because by helping women build sustainable enterprises, tooling them, scaling them, skilling them, they are preparing them to build bigger businesses in the future, being that the micro segment is the conveyor belt of big corporations,” he said.

The highlight of the event was a review of the book by Yale University Fellow and Founder of the School Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili.

Dr Ezekwesili who joined virtually lauded the phenomenal work that the organisation was doing, describing it as incredible.