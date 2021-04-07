BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

The gross written premium (GWP) of AIICO Insurance Plc rose to N62 billion in the 2020 financial years, recording a 23.6 percentage growth when compared to N50.1 billion premium posted in its 2019 financial year.

The growth, according to the insurer, was as a result of the continued investment in its agency force, an increased focus on partnerships and better relationship with corporate.

Underwriting loss of N36.3 billion was reported in the 2020 financial year as against N7.7 billion posted in 2019, attributing the development to two main factors, which are; reserving requirements for new policies underwritten in the life business in 2020; and changes in actuarial reserves in the life business for policies written in 2020 and prior years.

There were significant movements in investment yields which affected the value of liabilities and assets in its Life business. On the short and long ends of the yield curve, yields declined by about 7.7% and 5.5 per cent respectively in 2020. The effects of these changes, it stressed, are reflected in the change in life and annuity funds, as well as fair value gains or losses on the income statement.

Commenting on the results, the managing director and chief executive, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, said, the pandemic caused fundamental assumptions about the global marketplace to be questioned and led to a global economic upheaval.

The Nigerian economy, he stressed, slipped into its second recession in five years, with the business environment further impacted by incidents of civil unrest, adding that, despite these unprecedented macroeconomic disruptions, AIICO grew its total assets by 52.5% in the year under review.

‘We delivered sound results having taken decisive early actions to protect our workforce, improve our financial strength, streamline operations and reinforce our distribution strategy,’ he said.

Over the past 5 years, he said, the firm invested substantially in human capital and technology to significantly elevate its customer experience.

“Our financial position remains strong, inspiring confidence in our ability to assume the risks our customers wish to transfer. Our investors echo this faith as our rights issue announced in September 2020 was oversubscribed by about 26%. We deploy this capital judiciously, generating risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders, and ensuring that we can continue to keep our promises,” he pointed out.