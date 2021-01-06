A non-profit organization, Citizens Action for Good Governance has called for domestication of the federal government-initiated community policing as a simple solution to fortify security operations across the country.

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had introduced the idea and has long been adopted by Kaduna, Sokoto and Kebbi state governments. The Kaduna State Government has already trained 272 successful special Constables to commence the initiative in the State.

“We urge the Inspector General of Police to ensure the Special Constables are well committed to their assigned responsibilities to serve as motivation to other States of the Federation, to key into this progressive development,” national coordinator of the group, Nazir Galadanchi said during a press briefing in Abuja.

The group reminded the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Yusuf Tukur Buratai of his earlier his assurances that the military will end the reign of terrorism and banditry in 2021.

The national coordinator urged the federal government to adequately fund and equip the military and other security agencies to deliver on their mandate of securing the country.

While commending the feat recorded by the Air Force, Army and the Police Force in bombing and Boko Haram camps in Borno State and other parts of the North, Galadanchi applaud the government’s effort in maintaining its agenda in securing the country and reclaiming territories from the hands of terrorists.

Citizens Action for Good Governance called on all Nigerians to support the security personnel in the fight against the miscreants.

“This is the best time for Nigerians of good intentions, especially among the downtrodden, to rally round and muster greater support for our gallant security forces in their determined efforts to subdue and eliminate crime and criminalities.

“The people should also be wary of and ignore the antics and unhelpful pronouncements of some self-style religious and political leaders who appear to be hell-bent on dividing the country along primordial cleavages and ultimately setting the country on fire.

“What we need from leaders and persons of influence these trying times are soothing words of wisdom and exhortation rather than incendiary and divisive utterances capable of compounding the problem,” Galadanchi stated.

The organization claimed that the security agencies launched concerted, relentless and largely successful attacks and raids against bandits terrorizing innocent citizens in the North West States of Kaduna and Zamfara States.

It said it has it on good authority that new strategies have been deployed to tame the spate of banditry, terrorism and other heinous crimes across the country.