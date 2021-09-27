The Rotary club of Abuja, the Ambassadors, in collaboration with Melroy Foundation has called for renewed vigour to promote positive peace in Nigeria.

The peace ambassador, Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP), Amb. Roy-Stanley Nwafor said this in a statement marking the International Day of Peace with the theme “Recovering better for a sustainable and equitable world” adding that it’s high time Nigerians forge a common front to rescue Nigeria from the shackles of nepotism, ethnicity, religious bigotry and other unhealthy behaviours that are capable of disrupting the peace of the nation.

Nwafor who is also an Ambassador Rotarian Action Group for Peace said the International Day of Peace 2021 presents a veritable opportunity to liaise with peace building actors like the National Commandant, Peace Corp of Nigeria, Professor Dickson Akoh and Partner, World Taekwondo, Rotaract Clubs and other NGOs in the peace building to promote the eight pillars of positive peace.

He commended government efforts in ensuring peaceful coexistence and called for more functioning and responsive government, sound business environment, equitable distribution of resources, acceptance of the right of others, freedom of information and general human capital development to better the livelihood of all Nigerians.