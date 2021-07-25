A group, APGA Is Our Heritage (AIOHG) has said since the emergence of Hon Chukwuma Umeoji as candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial election, fifth columnists have gone on overdrive.

The coordinator of the group, Nuel Udeozor alleged that antics have been deployed to massage their frustrations and disappointment.

According to him, the cabal have been running from pillar to post sponsoring all kinds of media grandstanding to intimidate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the court and relegate discerning voices of the APGA party to the bottomless pit.

He stated that it is unfortunate that the Aguleri Cabal, in their last attempt to cry foul and mislead the public, concocted a YouTube Video to lay claims to what does not exist anywhere.

He said the YouTube video was sponsored by the cabal to discredit the acting national chairman of APGA, Jude Okeke as pronounced by the NEC of the party and upheld by the honourable court.

“Facts you must know: The video did not go past the hotel where they assembled for the skit production, it was a ploy to siphon their principal sponsor.

“Again, the dates and documents are inconsistent with what is in the original copy, hence a poor written script for melodrama and avenue to retire Anambra taxpayers’ money.

“It’s though sad that our common patrimony was deployed to sponsor all manner of frivolous activities just to score some cheap political point.”