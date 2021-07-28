An advocacy group, Niger Delta Forum for Transparency, Equity and Justice, has alleged a plot to launch a smear campaign against the minister for Niger Delta Affairs Goodwill Akpabio.

The group, in a statement signed by the coordinator, Kenneth Adagogo and secretary, Comrade Ambrose Komie, said it uncovered the plot recently when those behind it resolved to deploy the media in publishing a series of falsehood to portray Akpabio in bad light before unsuspecting members of the public.

Adagogo said the group was in possession of credible intelligence that in the next few days the media would be flooded by sponsored commentaries, concocted voice and video messages by those who see Senator Akpabio as a threat to their political ambition and those who had in the past looted the resources meant for the development of the Niger Delta region.

“We are aware that some politicians have procured the services of a lawyer who is a serial blackmailer and bankrolled him to pollute the public space with some concocted video messages. Part of their game plan is to release these series of messages to portray Senator Akpabio as a political leader who cannot be trusted.

“We are also aware of the plot by other selfish politicians in the Niger Delta to organise some misguided youths to embark on politically motivated protests to portray Senator Akpabio as someone who does not mean well for the people of the Niger Delta region. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“Under the supervision of Senator Akpabio, the people of the Niger Delta region have seen the completion of the headquarters complex of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) which was abandoned for over 24 years.

The forum said the majority of the well-meaning people of the Niger Delta region were solidly behind Akpabio to see through the forensic audit and set up a new board as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari.