By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

Concerned Nigerians and groups have raised the alarm after uncovering a plot by oil giant, Shell, to launch a global smear campaign against Aiteo Group and discredit President Muhammadu Buhari’s revenue drive.

According to the group led by Tochukwu Ohiazuruike, the campaign was meant to divert attention from Shell’s alleged role in the missing 16 million barrels of crude oil belonging to Aiteo and other local oil companies which have deprived Nigeria of the needed revenue to fix the country.

Members of the group that gathered in Abuja yesterday include lawyers, ethnic youth leaders, students, members of the African Human Right Centre and other Civil Society Organisations (CSO’s) and among others.

The ethnic groups include the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement (ONYM), Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC), Oduduwa Youth Assembly (OYA), Middle Belt Youth Vanguard (MYV) and the Africa Youth Council (AYC) and among others.

The groups said they have intercepted credible intelligence that Shell resorted to procure, conduct, coordinate and supervise a well-financed and global smear campaign against AITEO and the company’s executives aimed at diverting attention from the crude theft allegation and sabotaging the efforts of President Buhari to raise the nation’s oil revenue.

They reiterated their earlier position that the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), being the government agency that directly regulates the Nigerian Oil and Gas sector conducted an investigation and indicted shell.

The concerned groups are of the view that the unapproved metering system that Shell deployed was such that it gave inaccurate figures of the actual volume of crude pumped from the NCTL to the terminal.

According to them, this erroneously made the federal government to blame it on crude oil theft by third parties and made the government to waste scarce resources in pursuit of oil thieves.