By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

The Network for National Stability (NENSTAB) has extended its felicitations to Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his recent birthday celebration, describing him as a man with borderless charity, deep in leadership deposits, and blessed with fecund national stamina and absorbing presence.

In a statement issued by the executive secretary of the group, Steve JSC Ugwu, they stated, “it is our considered respect to join other well meaning Nigerians to felicitate with a man whose page in politics, governance and leadership is carved in refined consistency for national stability and a ringing thirst for a better Nigeria.”

Ugwu said Tinubu indeed has been extra remarkable by sheer weight of purpose, conviction and articulation, to sustaining the solid base of hope, that Nigeria will not only outpace her challenges, but can do that faster together, not asunder.

He said, “We are persuaded as a non-governmental body, dedicated to a fair and equitable Nigerian togetherness, through a new bar of unity and accommodation, to note that we find inspiring resonance in what the celebrant has made his personal birthday become, a deliberate conscientisation vehicle of the elites and masses towards revival of “our bonds as our common wealth.”