Members of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023 (SWAGA) in Ekiti State have approached the All Progressives Congress (APC) appeal panel set up by the party to look into the conduct of the ward congress in the state.

The group after presenting its petition expressed optimism that last month’s APC ward congress in the state would be annulled by the panel after concluding its sitting.

Presenting the petition through its counsel, Mr. Tunji Oso who appeared before the panel and tendered evidence to substantiate the claims, SWAGA alleged that the congresses were fraught with all manners of anti democratic practices.

It was gathered that the panel headed by former Oyo State deputy governor, Chief Iyiola Oladokun, only got a single petition filed by SWAGA members.

The national chairman of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye in statement by his media manager, Gboyega Adeoye in Ado Ekiti yesterday said the group exposed to the panel how its members were allegedly railroaded to accept the lists compiled by a pro Kayode Fayemi group called Tokan-Tokan without recourse to stipulated rules.

He said; “Some of the discrepancies reeled out by SWAGA were the unilateral selection of ward congress committee by the governor’s group without due input from a large number of state’s party stakeholders.

“SWAGA also presented unassailable evidence of denial of forms for some aspiring members of SWAGA to contest in the ward congresses, flagrant distortions of rules and sundry manipulations, skewed to entrench sectional and perpetual grip on the party’s soul by the tokan-tokan’ group”.

He added that SWAGA also backed its positions with video clips and paper evidence to convince the panel, which he said gave a note of satisfaction after the submissions.