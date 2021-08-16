Worried by the adverse effects in nation’s health and education sectors as a result of incessant strikes, the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria has charged Nigerian leaders to dialogue with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to end ongoing strike.

Apparently reacting to frequent strikes, the group’s national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi and National Secretary, Dr. Nasir Balogun, urged Nigerians irrespective of their religious and tribal differences to resolve to serve the nation devotedly and holistically by commending their leaders where commendable and criticising them objectively to make the nation better.

While welcoming Nigerians to the new Islamic year, the group called on the federal government to halt immediately the current strike by Nigerian Resident Doctors and prevent the impending strike of ASUU by ensuring that all areas of disagreements are tackled promptly adding that Nigerian People need not suffer again from preventable industrial actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group faulted the statement credited to the minister of labour and employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, in the media which it described as insensitive to the plight of innocent hospital patients; as his threat not to pay the striking doctors as inhuman and condemnable.

“The grand-standing and recalcitrant nature of the Minister cannot solve the problem, rather persuasive and mutual respect for each other by doing what is right promptly could resolve the matter,” it said.

It called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow anyone to mess up the federal government by correcting the ‘combatant posture’ of the labour minister who in spite of being a medical doctor looked too combative.

The group challenged the nation’s educationists, especially those in the field of Arabic and Islamic education to strive hard and integrate the teaching and practical use of Islamic Lunar Calendar in their studies for children and students from primary to university level.