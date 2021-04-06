BY ABIODUN SIVOWAKU, Lagos

Experts at the fourth international conference of the West African Association for Commonwealth Literature and Language Studies (WAACLALS) have called on African leaders to demonetise political positions to bring forth probity within its political systems.

The theme of the conference which was declared open by the Vice-Chancellor of Edo State University, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, centered on building new frontiers for leadership and development within commonwealth Africa.

The conference noted that if African leaders continue to focus only on what they are likely to personally benefit from when in a position of leadership, then development may continue to be far-fetched on the continent.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Stephen Omodia, a professor of Political Science and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Edo State University, said Africa leaders must redefine their own leadership identities and stop adopting or adapting political systems that may not suit the dynamics of the people they govern.

“It is unfortunate that most times, African leaders fail to adequately scan their environment to understand the dynamics of the system and also the peculiarities of the people who they want to govern before adopting a political system. A lot of times, the situation has led to making decisions that fail to deliver the value that the people expect,” Omodia said.

He added that, “Most African leaders look forward to assuming leadership positions because of what they stand to benefit personally. Our political system in Africa is highly monetised and it is for this reason that we found people vying for political positions at all cost. If we can reduce the level of monetisation in our political systems and push for value-based leadership, then things will be better”.

In his remarks, the chair and convener of WAACLALS, Professor Marcel Okhakhu said the body was deliberate in choosing the theme of this year’s conference, particularly now that the continent appears to be under the siege of social and economic insecurity, largely due to poor leadership.