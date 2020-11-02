BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Kimpact Development initiative (KDI) has called for participation and representation of women in politics.

Executive director of KDI, Bukola Idowu, stated this during a press briefing and media launch of its Supporting Advancement of Gender Equality (SAGE) programme.

SAGE, supported by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is a programme that seeks to remove barriers to women’s political participation by advocating for policy and legal reforms.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics in 2019, women make up 49.3percent of the country’s population and from the 2019 general elections data, women made up 47.14percent of registered voters, 23,442 candidates cleared to vie for political position at all government levels, with only 68 won the seats they contested for.

Idowu, referring to an insight report of the World Economic Forum (WEF), said that Nigeria ranks 128 of 153 countries in the global gender gap index of 2020 and 146 out of 152 in women’s political empowerment.

“It is imperative to solve this unresolved dilemma of unequal participation,” Idowu said.

He also stated that women’s low participation in politics has a deep root in the Nigerian system, adding that since the introduction of democracy in 1999, no female has been elected as president or governor through the ballot.

“This shows inherently a pronounced level of underrepresentation of women in politics than their male counterparts,” he said.

On her part, Gender Advocacy Officer, Amina Joy Jatau, speaking on the challenges hampering increased women’s representation and participation in politics, mentioned some factors amongst which are patriarchy society, stigmatisation, low level of education, meeting schedules, financing, political violence, religious and cultural barriers, non-indigene syndrome.

“SAGE coalition will seek support and build a relationship with the National Assembly and Chairmen of relevant committees on constitutional and electoral reform on issues that would be beneficial to Nigerian women,” she said.

The SAGE coalition called on the National Assembly, political parties and all Nigerians, to embrace more partnerships with women advocacy coalition and create support network for prospective aspirants.

Annabel Ugwoke, speaking on behalf of the National Democratic Institute (NDI), noted that: “women have the capacity and capability to contribute to our democracy and should be supported to do so.”

Meanwhile, Sunday Alao, representing the Regional Program Director of International Republican Institute (IRI), Angee Wabungu, said that: “The political process in Nigeria has been closed to women and there is no better time than to speak now.”