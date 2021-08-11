A group, APC Youth Vanguard in Gombe State, has called for the immediate resignation of a former governor of the State, Senator Danjuma Goje, from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a press statement signed by the secretary general of the group, Abubakar Sarkin Pawa and organising secretary, Sani Saidu Tumfure, the organisation said it was not surprised at the information hinted by one of Goje’s close associates that the Senator wanted to dump the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Senator Danjuma Goje’s penchant to misuse power and fight everybody is widely known. This is the same person that had cause to wage war against the then sitting vice president, Atiku Abubakar while on a visit to Gombe State, not to talk of his aborted desire to outsmart the current Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and his scheming to become APC’s national chairman,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to them, Senator Goje has been allegedly acting against the wish of the majority, particularly with the way and manner that he campaigned against the incumbent governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya during the 2019 party primaries in Gombe State.

“At the home front, the Senator is wasting no effort to sabotage our hardworking governor, Inuwa Yahaya. In fact, he wanted to outshine our able governor. No wonder that as of today, none of his close political associates and personal staff are with him e.g. his former chief of staff, Lamido Umar Chikaire, Senator Idris A. Umar, Alh Abu Muazu, Alh Tanko Isiyaku Gwamma, etc.

“Left to us, we consider his continuous stay in the APC a liability. In fact, he is only flying kites in order to draw public attention to his plight now, his threatened ambition to seek 5th term tenure at the Senate otherwise Senator Goje cannot muster the courage to dump APC.

“Needless to say, what is keeping Senator Goje in the APC is the fear of EFCC and other anti-corruption agencies but not that he has the interest of the party at heart. We, hereby, issue him a one-week ultimatum to quit,” they demanded.