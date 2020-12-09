By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan and Adewgu John,

Deaf Women Aloud Initiative (DWAI) in collaboration with Disability Fund has called on government at all level to include persons with disabilities in strategic plans across all facet of social life in the society.

DWAI Executive Director, Helen Beyioku-Alase made the call in Abuja during the commemoration of this year International Day for Persons with Disabilities that the inclusion of persons with disabilities in strategic plans will help identify barriers, challenges and ease the burden they encounter daily in their social, political, economic and cultural life.

This year theme, “Building Back Better” Toward a Disability Inclusive, Accessible and Sustainable COVID-19 World was focused on issues that promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilizing support for dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. It also seek to increase awareness of gains derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

Beyioku-Alase noted that persons with disabilities faced numerous challenges ranging from lack of access to health care, employment opportunities and structures which has created additional burden for them and therefore called on government to provide access to health care facilities for persons with disabilities and sign languages in public places for the deaf and work out modalities to ensure equal access to employment opportunities.

She added that economic shortfall occasioned by COVID-19 has created devastating effects on the persons with disabilities especially children who were significantly disrupted in learning process and therefore called on government to fashion out measures for their inclusion.

“The COVID-19 pandemic as we all now know has had great devastating consequences which have disproportionately affected people living with any kind of disability. The dearth of appropriate solutions has, in fact, exacerbated the covid-19 crisis all over the world. For example, there has been a lack of information accessible to all, available in Braille or in sign language.

The future of children and young people with disabilities risks being adversely affected by the ongoing crisis in education and by school closures. This is because the most vulnerable are often at the highest risk of experiencing a disruption of their education and of suffering from the distancing measures in effect. Moreover, distance learning methods have not been developed with their specific needs in mind. Faced with this unprecedented situation, it is crucial to involve people with disabilities in the devising of solutions that are truly aimed at everyone and to learn from the experience,” she said.