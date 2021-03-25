BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Members of the Benue Survival Group (BSG) have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to impose a state of emergency in Benue State because of the security challenges and the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom by bandits suspected to be herdsmen.

They decried the deteriorating security challenges in the country particularly in Benue State, saying that only a state of emergency would restore peace in the state.

In a press statement by its president, Nungwa Tavershima, the group urged Buhari not to allow the security situation in the state to deteriorate further but invoke the constitutional provisions by declaring a state of emergency in the state to protect the people.

He said, “For some time now, the security situation in our state, Benue, has worsened as a result of the unabated crisis between herders and farmers, the killing and burning of property in Sankera by militia groups led by the late warlord Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Gana’.

“Sequel to his death, the militia has been on rampage, killing, maiming and destroying life and property. Assassination cases have risen as seen in the recent killing of Dr Terkula Suswam, and wife of the former police commissioner in the state, Mrs Eunice Aghanya. These are real threats to life that we have to contend with.” Meanwhile the chief security officer of the state appears to be helpless. Therefore, it is frightening as people are quietly being assassinated in the state”, he said.