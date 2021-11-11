A group of concerned youths in Nigeria under the aegis of Africa Youths Alive Initiative (AYAI) has called on political parties in the country to consider experienced young dedicated Nigerians within their party for presidency.

A statement jointly signed by the national coordinator and secretary, Ken Dike and Usman Dikko, respectively, noted that the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, is a pointer to that direction because of his unprecedented achievements in the state.

AYAI said leaders who had been leading Nigeria since 1960 to date had not given the nation the fundamental push needed to stimulate the teeming youthful population to ignite the economic and social revolution, which would eschew ethnic, religious, and tribal sentiments towards actualizing a great Nigeria.

The group added that the Kogi State governor has given women an opportunity to express themselves in the public space and governance.