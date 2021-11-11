Ahead of the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC), national convention; a campaign group known as “Akume for All Progressives Congress National Chairman Campaign Organization, AFANCO,” has called on Sen. George Akume to contest for the chairmanship position of the party.

Speaking on Wednesday during a press conference in Abuja.

The director General of AFANCO, Chief Patrick Ojim said they are convinced base on Akume’s experience as a former senator, Governor and currently a minister has all it takes to be the party National chairman.

The director described Akume as a man of patience, focused, a bridge builder, a problem solver as well as an attentive listener.

“At this stage of our socio-political development both as a party and nation, extreme care and due diligence must be exercised when assigning leadership responsibilities.

” He is the political gladiator and muster-point of North Central Nigeria and he possesses the magic that will positively increase the fortunes of our great party APC.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, without much Ado, we hereby make this passionate call on H.E. Sen. Dr. George Akuma, wherever he is, to come out now for the love of Nigeria and Nigerians and lead the APC to our expectations.” He noted