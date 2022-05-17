A group known as “Gamayya Kungiyoyin Kishin Kasan Katsina’ (Coalition of Concerned Katsina Citizens), has called on Governor Aminu Bello Masari to contest for the senatorial seat of the Funtua Zone under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Briefing journalists in Katsina recently, the leader of the group, Muhammad Lawal Maikudi, said the decision was reached by the conglomerate of about 150 groups calling on the governor whose tenure would finish next year to move to the Senate.

According to him, the governor has already proved himself as a true democrat and sincere citizen of the state, with substantial quality and capacity to represent the zone in the Senate as an elder statesman.

He added that what is required of the Katsina State governor, since he’s above 70 years of age, is to be at the upper chamber, having attained several key positions in the state and at the national level, and he has the general support of the people who are with him.