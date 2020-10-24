A civil society organisation (CSO), Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG), yesterday, described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement on the ongoing EndSARS protests in the country as hypocritical.

This was contained in a statement signed by the group’s national coordinator, Nazir Galadanchi, which described Obasanjo’s statement as hypocritical and self-serving, saying it is not in the interest of Nigerians and young people judging by his past brutality on young people in the country.

According to it, Obasanjo has not been fair to young people and, so, does not have the moral standing to perpetuate himself as a hero as he is part of the challenges young people are facing in the country today.

It further said the track record of the former president shows various oppressive approaches he used to silence young people; hence he should not use inciting statements to cajole young people in the country to engage in violence.

The statement read in part: “It is unfortunate that when some people do things that have caused unending pains in the lives of many people, they tend to forget the inhuman decisions and actions they took at that point with no apology to the attacked, maimed and killed.

“But if other people with human feelings show concern and listen to the demands of people who are in need the same persons whose actions and attitudes stink would like to malign the people with good intention by making hypocritical and derogatory statements in order to portray themselves as better persons while their past still haunts them.

“We in the CAGG have taken time to read through the lines of statements made by some present and past leaders of this country over the ongoing violent #EndSARS protests, and when their past actions are weighed and assessed while they were in political positions where they only used their political powers to oppress and silence voices that rose up to correct them or agitate for their rights and that of their people.”